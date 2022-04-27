Visakhapatnam: Train halts at Lakshmipur Road, Bacheli stations

Visakhapatnam: Considering the growing demand in the region, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced to provide stoppage to trains at Lakshmipur Road and Bacheli stations during his recent visit to Malkangiri.



Accordingly, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has provided stoppage to the following trains with immediate effect. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy personally witnessed the maiden stoppage of Jagdalpur - Rourkela (train no.18108) express at Lakshmipur Road on Tuesday.

ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior DCM AK Tripathi and other officials accompanied the DRM. During the visit, the DRM inspected Rayagada station to check various facilities, amenities, development activities at the station and interacted with the staff and checked on the challenges faced.