Visakhapatnam: Trainee IAS officers interact with officials

Visakhapatnam: A team of 22 IAS probationary officers visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday to understand the activities carried out by the port. Chairman of the VPA K Rama Mohana Rao appreciated them for choosing civil services as their career and explained the infrastructure facilities, cargo handling capacity, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, sewer water treatment plant for industrial purpose, etc., Maintaining good governance and factors contributing to the port's growth were explained to the IAS probationary officers. As a part of their four-day trip to Visakhapatnam, the team visited various places, including organisations run by the Central government to get to know how the welfare schemes were implemented at the ground level.

They visited the Collectorate and interacted with Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna. They also met Joint Collector (JC) KS Viswanathan and interacted with him. The trainee officers discussed how they were getting trained with the Collector and JC. They told the trainee officers to focus on serving the society and making a difference. Later, the trainee officers took a group photo with the Collector and Joint Collector.