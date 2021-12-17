Visakhapatnam: Tribal Science Fest-2021 begins

Visakhapatnam: The Tribal Science Festival will create knowledge in science and technology to tribal students along with education, said district collector A Mallikarjuna. Attending the inaugural of 3-day 'Tribal Science Festival-2021' held at the tribal welfare ashram school, Talarising, here on Thursday, the collector said the interest of students in science, sports and cultural activities would increase through the science festivals. As a part of his visit, an operation theatre was inaugurated at Araku Area Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallikarjuna said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to education and healthcare. He said with the support of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) mega medical camps and mega job fairs are being organised for every 15 days in the Agency area.

ITDA project officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna said the Science Festival is organised to unleash the hidden talents of the students.

He briefed that 426 projects are being showcased in the ongoing science fair.

They include 90 in Mathematics, 90 in English, 80 in Physical Science, 96 in Biological Science and 70 in Social Studies. Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi lauded the services of the teachers and their efforts to bring out creativity among students.

She suggested that a tribal science festival be held every year. Zilla parishad chairperson J Subhadra, sub-collector V Abhishek, deputy director (tribal welfare) G Vijay Kumar, district education officer L Chandrakala, MLA Chetti Phalguna, tribal department officials and teachers took part in the event.