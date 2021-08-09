Visakhapatnam: Tribals demand basic infra, amenities

Visakhapatnam: Marking the International Day of the World's Indigenous People, Tribalsof Jeedugulalova at Ravikamatam Mandal staged a novel protest for their rights in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Placing a hat made of an 'adda' leaves on their heads, they staged a half-naked protestdemanding the authorities to provide minimum amenities in Agency areas.

Lack of infrastructure in many parts of the Agency areas continues to affect people. They include inaccessibility to roads, absence of educational institutions, transport and healthcare facilities. Tribals said they still have to depend on 'doli' to shift pregnant women to the health facility for delivery.

In remote villages, Tribalshave to trek miles to access drinking water and the struggle continues even today.

AP GirijanaSangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee honourable president K Govinda Rao said since independence, the Tribalshave been living far away from the mainstream. He said hundreds of Tribalsare suffering from lack of basic facilities. He demanded the government to focus on their issues.

Among others, K Mahesh, KorraBalaraju and SidariBalaraju participated in the protest.