Visakhapatnam: Tribals stage dharna for Aadhaar cards

Visakhapatnam: Those living in Neredubanda of Ravikamatham mandal staged a protest demanding the issue of Aadhaar cards for them here on Sunday.

As part of the protest, children of tribals joined their hands and saluted the District Collector and Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) Project Officer asking them to issue Aadhaar cards to the villagers.

Even though there are 18 children in the village, their names are also not registered in the government records.

The tribals approached Gadathuru panchayat of G Madugula mandal and Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal for the issue of Aadhaar cards and their birth certificates. But officials refuse to respond despite their repeated pleas, alleged the tribals. "We have no Anganwadi centre or a government hospital facility near our village.

Children are not able to join any school due to lack of Aadhaar cards and birth certificates," stated K P Dora, a resident of Neredubanda village. CPI (M) district working committee member K Govinda Rao demanded that the Neredubanda village be identified as a village and be registered in government records so that the villagers can avail government schemes and children can enter the schools and lead a normal life.