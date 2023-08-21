  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Two-day photo exhibition concludes

Director (Commercial), RINL, DK Mohanty presenting 1st prize to KMK Ramesh in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
Director (Commercial), RINL, DK Mohanty presenting 1st prize to KMK Ramesh in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: The two-day photo exhibition, jointly organised by the Corporate Communications Department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Waltair Photographic Society, at Ukku House drew a huge response from the public.

Participating in the valedictory programme as a chief guest here on Sunday, Director (Commercial), RINL, DK Mohanty said the creative work of the photographers displayed at the photo exhibition was highly inspiring with lively visuals. He also recalled his passion for photography in earlier days.

During the programme, Mohanty presented best participant certificates to those who contributed to the creative work at the exhibition.

The director presented first prize to KMK Ramesh, second prize to BNSS Prasad, third prize to K Dharma Raju and consolation prize to VV Ramaraju as a part of the photo competition organised on Araku people’s lifestyle.

A large number of students, residents of Ukkunagaram, RINL employees and general public visited the photo exhibition.

General Manager (Corporate Communications) In-charge RP Sharma, Waltair Photographic Society president PN Seth and several officials of RINL were present.

