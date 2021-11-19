Visakhapatnam: Two women Maoists surrender before police

Visakhapatnam: Two women from CPI (Maoist) Party voluntarily surrendered before Superintendent of Police (SP)of Visakhapatnam district B Krishna Rao here on Thursday.

Sharing the details with the media, the SP said the Maoist members of Pedabayalu Area Committee Thambelu Seetha (Nirmala) and Pangi Lachi (Shailu) of Kudumusari panchayat in Chintapalli mandal voluntarily surrendered before the police.

He said Thambelu Seetha joined the dalam in 2018 at the instigation of Maoists Sudheer, Ashok and Srikanth of Pedabayalu dalam. She served as a militia member for six months and then promoted as a party member and served for Pedabayalu dalam.

She participated in a recent blasting incident that occurred in between Chinthalaveedhi and Jumadam villages where two cattle shepherds died. She played a key role in the murder of Bhaskar Rao and Sathibabu of Veeravaram village of Chinthapalli.

Seetha involved in the murder of Chikkudu Satyarao of Chinthagaruvu by branding him as police informer. She was also involved in two landmine blasts targeting police parties and two kidnapping cases.

Meanwhile, Pangi Lachi was attracted by Maoists Sudheer, Swetha and Swarna and she joined Dalam in 2017 as a militia member and after six months she was promoted as party member in Pedabayalu Dalam. She played a key role in the escape of senior Maoist cadres in the recent EOFs occurring at Pebbampalli and Teegalametta forest areas.

Lachi took part in the murders of Gemmeli Bhaskar Rao, Pangi Sathibabu, Kolakani Surya and Mukkala Kishore.

She took part in the exchange of fire at different forest areas. In an exchange of fire at Teegalametta forest area of Koyyuru mandal wherein six Maoist cadres died.

CRPF 198 Bn Commandant Kavindra Kumar Chand and CRPF 234 Bn Commandant Sanjeev Kumar Dwivedy were present.