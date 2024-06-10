Visakhapatnam: Tycoon Junction now gets reopened for public as before

Visakhapatnam: Despite people and public representatives repeatedly appealing to the officials concerned to remove the concrete blocks placed at the Tycoon junction in Siripuram, the officials did not pay heed to them.

Even as the public was facing commuting challenges while passing the route, the officials continued to obey orders of the political leaders. It may be recalled that the junction was closed in favour of former YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana as part of the remedial step taken to address Vastu issues of the real estate project he had taken up in the area.

Even now the officials followed a similar pattern. However, this time, the instructions came from the new government.

The people’s representatives are now different and the scene too has changed at the ground level as the most major junction in Visakhapatnam now narrates its old story.

Earlier, JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan and party’s PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, corporator P Murthy Yadav along with others visited the spot and expressed concern over its closure as it was causing a great inconvenience to the people. For the sake of a real estate businessman and the then MP, they felt closing the entire stretch was not appropriate. However, the junction remained closed until the new government came to power.

After the landslide victory of the NDA, Visakhapatnam east MLA-elect Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and south MLA-elect Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav met City Police Commissioner (CP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and appealed to him stating that the closure of the junction is causing a huge inconvenience to the people.

They informed the CP that taking the long route at Siripuram not only consumes time but also fuel. They requested the CP to retain the junction as it was before so that it would ease the traffic and cause a great help to the commuters.

The Commissioner of Police responded positively and instructed the traffic police to reopen the closed junction. Following which, the concrete blocks were removed as the scene changed overnight.

The YSRCP government took a number of anti-people decisions which drew severe criticism among various sections of people. Blocking the Tycoon Junction is one among them.

Commuters now heave a sigh of relief as they need not travel a long stretch to reach the other side of the road at Siripuram. In the days to come, similar changes are expected to occur.