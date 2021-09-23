Visakhapatnam: U-19 Women Cricket tourney to start on September 28

Visakhapatnam: Director of cricket operations, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Y Venugopala Reddy said the Under-19 women cricket matches in Visakhapatnam will begin from September 28 at three grounds.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said, "One match will take place at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, another at railway grounds and the third match at ACA North Zone Academy, Vizianagaram. Due to the bio-bubble system, 30 rooms have been allotted to each team and the accommodation is provided in different hotels as per the guidelines of BCCI," he stated.

Expressing happiness over allotting BCCI matches to the association in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, ACA treasure S R Gopinath Reddy said that a total of six teams from Kerala, MP, Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana are participating in the Women Under-19 tournament.

Further, Gopinath Reddy said the BCCI allotted the board matches and the second T20 International match against West Indies and the latter is scheduled on February 18, 2022. "Currently, the renovation works are in process at the stadium and it will be completed in a time bound manner," Venugopala Reddy said.

Chief executive officer of the ACA M V Siva Reddy said the administration and the cricketing activity in the state are being carried out in a hassle-free manner and some of the players from Andhra Pradesh may represent the Indian team in the coming days.

CEO of ACA M V Siva Reddy, DCO Y Venugopala Rao, other members D Nageswara Raju, Y V S Jagannadan Rao attended the conference.