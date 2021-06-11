Visakhapatnam: Venkat Rao requests CM to set up task force for tackling 3rd wave

Visakhapatnam: As coronavirus has affected everyone during the first and second waves, APCC BC Cell chairman Mula Venkat Rao requested the Chief Minister to setup a super specialty hospital for children at each head quarter of all thirteen districts in the State by taking caveat against forthcoming third wave which will be hitting children at the most.

Future of a nation entirely depends on the children. So it is the need of the hour for safeguarding their lives and saving their parents from incurring heavy monetary burden supposedly encountered by them in third wave.

The state government should set up task force at district level with medical doctors, civil servants and government officials for overseeing day to day activities during third wave. The teams should envisage the effects of third wave against neonatal kids, infants and toddlers and all other children below the age of 13.

He said that care must be taken to include paediatric pulmonologist in the task force as Covid attacks severely on the lungs. Each government hospital should be added with paediatric beds along with necessary medical, nursing and paramedical staff including high end medical equipment with 24 x 7 oxygen supply without any C.

He added that at mandal level at least one ten bedded paediatric care centre should be established with all modern medical facilities. Both revenue and health officials should supervise the operations of these centres on day to basis and hourly basis in the case of peak time.

He requested the Chief Minister to make necessary arrangements in this regard to face the situation even when there are 40,000 cases per day.