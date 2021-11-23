Visakhapatnam: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Marine Interpretation Unit

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem and inaugurated the Marine Interpretation Unit here on Tuesday.

The facility was launched in the presence of the head of the unit S. Chakrabarthy and Director of Institute of Forest Biodiversity Ratnaker Jauhari.

As a part of his four-day-long trip to Visakhapatnam, the Vice President launched the Marine Interpretation Unit.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to return to Delhi on Wednesday evening.