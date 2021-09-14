Visakhapatnam: VJF-CMR to host Inter Media Sports Meet

Visakhapatnam: VJF (Vizag Journalists Forum)-CMR Inter Media Sports Meet will commence from September 20, informed the forum president Gantla Srinu Babu.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, they said finals will be held on September 28.

They said the sports event will be launched at Port Stadium on September 20. However, indoor and outdoor competitions will be organised at various venues.

Along with cricket, the event also includes shuttle, chess, carroms and athletics competitions.

Journalists interested in participating in the games can submit the details of their teams to the VJF Press Club, Daba gardens office by September 18. During the programme, a trophy was launched by the VJF members.

VJF secretary S Durga Rao, joint secretary Dadi Ravi Kumar, executive member MSR Prasad, tourney co-chairman R Nagaraju Patnaik and others participated in the press conference held on Monday.