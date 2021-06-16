Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division installs Limited Height Subway in record time

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division carried out the installation of the Limited Height Subway (LHS) in a record time between Nellimarla-Garividi stations.

The LHS work was completed with planned execution and the facility consists of 10 segments of 2-mts width and 5-mts X 3.65-mts size of box width.These 10 segments were installed in four hours, through a cut and cover method under the direct supervision of senior divisional engineer Pradeep Yadav and senior divisional engineer (East) Rajiv Kumar.

Apart from this, another safety enhancement work commenced in the main line by commissioning double distant signals at three locations in Waltair Division. Double distant signals commissioned at Urlam station and two at manned level crossing gates between Tilaru- Urlam section of Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the team's efforts in completing the construction of LHS in a record time and for the enhancement of a safe working system by commissioning double distant signals.