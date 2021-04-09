Top
Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division intensifies awareness drive on Covid

Waltair Division staff educating passengers on safety protocols to be followed to contain coronavirus
Highlights

Posters, public addressing systems, voice jingles and videos are being deployed by staff in stations to make passengers more alert on the virus

Visakhapatnam: To create awareness among passengers and help them stick to safety protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Waltair division of East Coast Railway launched a campaign.

As Covid-19 caseload grows, the division launched a drive under divisional railway manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava involving posters, public addressing systems, voice jingles and videos educating passengers being used in railway stations across the division.

As part of the campaign, railway personnel carrying posters shared tips such as washing hands at frequent intervals, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance and appealed to people to make safety measures an integral part of their daily life. Apart from awareness programmes, Waltair division is also screening passengers arriving at railway stations.

