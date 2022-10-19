Visakhapatnam: Waltair Divisional committee meet held

Visakhapatnam: Members of Parliament of the divisional committee comprising Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) held a meeting with Sharad Kumar Srivastava, general manager in-charge, ECoR in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The divisional committee elected Member of Parliament, Berhampur Chandra Sekha Sahu as chairman of the committee in the presence of the eight MPS from AP, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The other MPs who attended the meeting included MVV Satyanarayana, BV Satyavathi, Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Goddeti Madhavi. They offered their valuable suggestions for the development of railway infrastructure and passenger amenities to fulfill the aspirations of the passengers. Appreciating the developmental works undertaken by Waltair Division, the MPs advised the railway authority o¬n various issues associated with train services, stoppages, passenger facilities, renaming of trains, expeditious completion of railway projects, etc.

Elaborate discussions were held o¬n stoppages of trains, increase in frequency of trains, extension of service, construction of new lines, road under bridges, road over bridges, upgradation of stations, etc., Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy discussed various demands and agenda and stated that the suggestions offered by the MPs for development of passenger amenities and railway infrastructure would be reviewed with paramount importance. Sudhir Kumar Gupta ADRM (Infra), Manoj Kumar Sahoo ADRM (Operations) of Waltair and principal heads of various departments of ECoR attended the meeting.