Visakhapatnam: Waltair railway division acts tough on encroachments

Visakhapatnam: In line with the intensified checks on subletting of railway quarters and encroachments of railway land over its jurisdiction, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Anup Satpathy inspected the Jagdalpur Railway colony recently.

During the visit, the staff and their families highlighted the encroachments issue and demanded stringent action. He interacted with the staff, visited many railway quarters, inspected the houses and gave directives to the authorities to initiate stringent action against the unauthorised shandies. As per the instructions received from the Railway Board, notice has to be served to those occupying the railway land. Accordingly, notices were served to those for taking up illegal construction in the Railway Colony premises and on railway land to leave the premises within 15 days time, the railway officials mentioned on Sunday. During the inspections, it was noticed that water and electricity connections from railway quarters were forcibly taken by these illegal occupants for years.