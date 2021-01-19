Visakhapatnam: Webinar on Budget-2021 today

Visakhapatnam: A webinar on 'Budget 2021: Managing the pandemic, public and policies' will be organised at Kautilya School of Public Policy in GITAM Deemed to be University on Wednesday.

The high-powered panel consisting of Indermit Singh Gill, non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Head of Public Policy for Sequoia Capital, India and South East Asia, Nidhi Razdan, senior journalist and former Executive Editor of NDTV, M Sri Bharat, president of GITAM, among others will share ideas during the webinar. Focussing on the ensuing budget, the panel members will address the challenges of the worst-affected sectors.

Interested students and faculty members can register their names through the following link to participate in the discussions kautilya.org.in/events/budget-2021-managing-the-pandemic-public-policies.