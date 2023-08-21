Visakhapatnam: Why are Oppn leaders not allowed to visit Rushikonda?

Visakhapatnam: If the constructions are undertaken at Rushikonda as per the environmental rules, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao questioned why the Opposition leaders are not allowed to visit the spot?



Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he alleged that the Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana was talking about Rushikonda without proper knowledge.

The PAC member dared the minister to come for a debate on the violation of constructions that are in progress at Rushikonda. He mentioned that the YSRCP government has permission for the construction at the hill up to an extent of 9.88 acres but illegal constructions are taking place on another four acres at Rushikonda. The data was submitted to the High Court by the AP government in the form of an affidavit, he pointed out.

The JSP is ready to discuss violations of environment and CRZ regulations. Is the minister ready for the same,? he asked.

Further, Tatarao condemned the remarks made by Botcha Satyanarayana that after Ugadi, Pawan Kalyan will remain silent and disappear from the political scene. He said the YSRCP leaders are resorting to such personal attacks as they could not bear to see Pawan gaining more popularity with each passing day.

The PAC member mentioned that the JSP will expose IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s real estate scam to an extent of 609 acres in Vissannapeta, Anakapalli district.