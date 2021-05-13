Visakhapatnam: Woman delivers baby while waiting at PHC

Visakhapatnam: A pregnant woman, who was in a queue at a primary health centre in Simhachalam for corona testing, developed labour pains and delivered a baby there itself.

The woman, Chintada Lakshmi, a resident of Visakhapatnam, came to the PHC by an auto-rickshaw on Thursday. However, while waiting for the Covid-19 test, she delivered a baby at the PHC entrance itself.

Following news about the incident on social media, Health Minister Kali Krishna Srinivas talked to the medical and health officials and denied negligence on the part of the health staff.

He clarified the PHC staff extended medi-care to the woman after the incident. The woman was admitted to King George Hospital for better treatment, the minister added. Both the mother and the child are said to be safe in the hospital.

The minister lauded the hospital staff for responding in a timely manner.