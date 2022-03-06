Visakhapatnam: Women corporators feted to mark Women's day fete launch

Visakhapatnam: Recalling the contribution of women in various fields and lauding their efforts of essaying various roles in their lives, some organisations celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. As part of it, felicitation programmes and bike rally, among others were featured. Women corporators of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation were felicitated by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha on Sunday. The corporators expressed their gratitude to the government for giving them an opportunity to serve the public. Some of them shared their experiences. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor and GVMC Commissioner said women continue to make a mark in diverse domains and play different roles with ease. At the GVMC, 54 corporators and co-option members are women. The celebrations were held in the presence of Deputy Mayor K Satish and YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivas.

BIKE RALLY

Focusing on the theme 'Break the Bias', women from Vizag Women Riders, a motorbike club, took part in the 'Heels and wheels rally 2.0'. Organised by Riders Ahoy App, the members of the motorbiking club embarked on a 75-km ride along the city. Led by Vaishali Kulkarni More, the other members of the adventurous ride included Sudeshna and Lavanya. Similar rallies were held in 17 cities across the country to celebrate IWD and promote its theme.

HEALTH CHECK-UP

Marking the day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is organising a free medical check up for women visitors on Tuesday. Along with examining blood pressure, blood sugar and ECG, women can also gain access to a doctor, a dietician and a dentist for consultancy. The medical camp will commence at Bioscope, IGZP from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Further details can be accessed by contacting 9441130894 or 9440810213.