Visakhapatnam: Works worth 65 crore in progress in Payakaraopeta

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the authorities concerned to wrap up pending development works in Payakaraopeta constituency as soon as possible and ensure the constituency secures the top place.



Speaking at a review meeting held at the Payakaraopeta Mandal Parishad meeting hall on Saturday, the Collector said about Rs 65 crore worth development works are in progress in the constituency.

He directed the officials concerned that construction works should be completed by March 31.

Later, Vinay Chand inspected Vempadu secretariat in Nakkapalli mandal and expressed dissatisfaction over the failure in setting up of display boards with comprehensive details of the welfare schemes. The Collector ordered the concerned officer to issue a memo to the MPDO and secretary.

Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Baburao,Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N Mourya and other department officials participated in the visit.