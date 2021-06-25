Visakhapatnam: Youth federations stage protest against job calendar

Visakhapatnam: Displaying placards and burning an effigy symbolising state government, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), All India Students Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) took out a protest here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, TNSF state president Pranav Gopal said the government had no right to govern as it cheated the unemployed youth in the state. He demanded that the GO No 39 be abolished with immediate effect.

AISF state president Subbarao alleged that the YSRCP government was considering outsourcing jobs as new government jobs. He demanded to release a new notification regarding vacancies in all the departments across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Student Youth JAC state chairman A Mahesh Rajan, AIYF leader Lenin, TNSF Visakhapatnam parliamentary president S Ratan and AISF district secretary Phanindra participated in the protest.