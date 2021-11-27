Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates elected unanimously

Visakhapatnam: Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Varudu Kalyani of YSRCP were declared elected unanimously as the MLCs from Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

Four candidates filed nominations for the two posts. However, the papers of an independent candidate were rejected, while another withdrew his nomination, paving the way for unanimous election of the two candidates.

While Kalyani held various posts in the YSRCP, Vamsi is the city YSRCP president and a corporator of the GVMC.

After the announcement of a unanimous election made by Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Form-24 certificates were handed over to both Kalyani and Vamsi.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected MLCs said the focus would be more on resolving the problems of the people. "We are glad to get elected from Visakhapatnam," they added.