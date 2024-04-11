Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders involved in liquor scam says JSP leaders

Visakhapatnam : The YSRCP government which came to power promising implementation of a total liquor ban in the state is involved in a liquor scam, alleged Jana Sena Party leaders.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the JSP leaders alleged that the value of the Delhi government liquor scam amounts to hundreds of crores, while the scam in Andhra Pradesh is expected to exceed Rs 50,000 crore.

JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav informed that more than Rs 30,000 crore liquor sales are registered in AP every year. Of them, Rs 10,000 crore is said to be paid as bribe to a section of government and ruling party leaders, he informed.

Further, Murthy Yadav alleged that the corrupt officials are collecting Rs 5 lakh per month from more than 130 bars in Visakhapatnam under the supervision of the excise higher official.

As part of the strategy of a section of leaders, branded liquor bottles were deprived of in wine shops near bars so that tipplers could be diverted to visit the bars instead, he pointed out.

The JSP leaders alleged that the excise officials are allowing bar owners to run extra hours and no cases have been filed even if they violate norms.



They pointed out that Excise Commissioner Vivek Yadav was allowed to shift the bars approved in Kadapa to Visakhapatnam and set them up here against the rules.

JSP Chodavaram in-charge PVSN Raju demanded the government that the officers who have been holding the posts for four-long years should be removed from the posts with immediate effect.

The JSP leaders also alleged that the excise higher officials are making discreet arrangements to distribute free liquor worth hundreds of crores of rupees to the ruling party during elections.



They appealed to the Election Commission to look into the liquor trade in the state and examine day-to-day affairs by deploying special officials.

