Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC dares Naidu to take new selfie challenge

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Varudhu Kalyani said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu scored a self-goal by initiating a selfie challenge.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, she suggested him to take a selfie near the TIDCO houses which were grounded during the TDP's regime and remained incomplete.

She advised him to visit 17,000 YSR Jagananna Colonies and take a selfie. The MLC said 'Jagananne Ma Bhavishathu' was drawing popularity among the people.

The YSRCP can go on a door-to-door campaign with pride because the party fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto, mentioned Kalyani. She wondered if the TDP leaders could go for a similar campaign with their incomplete manifesto.

Even after four years of the YSRCP rule, the MLC alleged that the TDP was still trying to cheat the people. She said Naidu is under the illusion that people would believe even if a lie was told ten times.

Talking about liquor policy in the state, the MLC clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy eradicated all the belt shops in the state. The government has established a Special Enforcement Bureau to control illegal liquor sale and removal of belt shops across the state.

Varudhu Kalyani said the government would ensure that the accused are punished within 60 days by providing security to women through the Disha Act. She said the development and welfare schemes of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government paved a way for a special place in the hearts of the people.