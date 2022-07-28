Visakhapatnam: YSRCP sweeps in Standing Committee elections

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha said all the YSRCP candidates won in the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Standing Committee elections.

Standing committee elections were held at the old meeting hall of GVMC main building on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said elections were concluded peacefully.

The Commissioner said the Mayor, Deputy Mayors and each corporator utilised their right to vote. A Sri Vidya got 67 votes, K Venkataratna Swathi 67, M Mery Jones 67, S Govindarajula Venkata Apparao 67, P V Suresh 66, L Apparao 66, I Vara Lakshmi 65, G Venkata Sai Anusha 65, J Prasanna Lakshmi 65, Barkat Ali got 64 votes in the election.

Addressing the media, former Ministers Kurasala Kanna Babu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju and VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala said despite the lack of strength, the TDP candidates contested and lost miserably.

Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Sathish, floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao, deputy floor leader A Shankar and corporators participated in the media conference.