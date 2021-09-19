Visakhapatnam: YSRCP wins 225 posts till 2 pm

Visakhapatnam: The counting exercise of MPTC and ZPTC votes started in Visakhapatnam at 8 a.m.

Of the 612 segments in the district, the couting for 287 segments was completed by 2 p.m.

Of the 287 segments, the YSRCP candidates won 225 posts, the TDP won 49 posts, the BJP won 3, the INC - 1, the CPM won -1 and the independents won 5 places.

While District Collector A Mallikarjuna visited the counting centres at Pendurthi and othe areas, ITDA Project Officer R Gopalakrishna visited counting centres at Paderu.

The counting is likely to continue till evening.