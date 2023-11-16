  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Zoo gates to open at 7.30 am tomorrow

Gates of IGZP to remain open at 7.30 am on Friday on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi in Visakhapatnam

Decision has been taken on the occasion of Nagula Chavithi

Visakhapatnam : Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will remain open from 7.30 am on Friday. The timings have been extended on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’ at the zoo.

As a large number of devotees visit the IGZP to perform puja during the festival, the zoo officials decided to extend the timings. However, visitors have been refrained from bringing firecrackers, explosives and prohibited items to the venue.

The zoo officials said violators would face strict action against any such activities at the zoo and charged a fine. Amenities such as concrete and iron benches, dustbins, new landscaped areas for public seating, RO water points, children play areas, etc., have been facilitated for the convenience of visitors so that they can rest in various areas of the zoo.

The visitors were appealed to keep the premises clean following cleanliness protocols to maintain the zoo litter-free.

