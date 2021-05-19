Visakhapatnam: Zoo Park to get plenty of modern amenities

Visakhapatnam: To develop Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on a par with international standards, the youth advancement, tourism and culture department sanctioned Rs 137.6 crore to revamp the infrastructure that dots the zoo from the entrance to the exit points.

From creating new animal enclosures to setting up a quarantine facility at Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) and establishing a marine eco-park, a plenty of additional features are going to be added to the list.

In addition, there is an equal focus on repairs and renovation of the lion safari at the ARC, improvement of animal enrichment, visitor amenities, landscaping, waste management, among other areas.

With the government approving funds for the modernisation and upgradation of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park at an estimated cost of Rs 137.6 crore, attention is also paid on administrative buildings, veterinary hospital, main entrance plaza, parking space, etc.

When cyclone Hudhud ravaged Visakhapatnam in October 2014, it did leave a trail of destruction. The calamity's impact on the zoo was severe. Back then, the World Bank came to the rescue of the zoo by extending financial assistance for its eco-development to the tune of Rs 36 crore under the AP Disaster Recovery Project. However, of the total amount allocated by the global bank, only less than 10 per cent was released by the then state government and work to that extent was grounded. Apparently, the rest of the project came to a halt.

For the past two years, the IGZP has been suffering a blow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first wave of the Covid-19, the zoo remained closed for almost eight months.

Again, with the pandemic raging this year, the zoological park's doors were shut as a part of the precautionary measure.

Now, with plenty of modern amenities in store, the much-loved zoological park is all set to paint a picture of freshness.