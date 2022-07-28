Vizag artiste wins international contest

Visakhapatnam: Vizag-based artist K Srinivasa Rao won the top prize in the international painting competition organised by Dubai-based 'Artscraft'.

The online contest focused on a special theme 'Vignaharta' on Lord Ganesh. Srinivasa Rao bagged a cash prize of Rs.25,000 and a trophy in the virtual contest that included online voting. The design used for Vignaharta Lord Ganesh by Srinivasa Rao include Kalamkari motifs, which the artist is popular for. With mixed media, he brought out the theme on a 30" X 30" canvas.

96 Participants from various countries, including Thailand, Nepal, UAE and US and Sri Lanka took part in the international contest. While Mohammad Suleman of Bihar was the runner-up, Banani Kundu from Bengaluru won the third prize. A postgraduate of Fine Arts from Andhra University, Srinivasa Rao had earlier participated in more than 100 national and international art exhibitions and bagged several awards.