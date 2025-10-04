Vizag bags 7 state-level awards

Visakhapatnam: Ina significant achievement, Visakhapatnam district bagged seven State and 44 district-level Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra Awards.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that the district has been organising Swarna Andhra Swachh Andhra programme on the third Saturday of each month.

The State-level awards were announced in 42 categories, while Visakhapatnam bagged seven awards. Expressing delight over the remarkable recognition, the Collector mentioned that Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation received the Swachh Survekshan category.

Simhagiri Colony Mahila Samakhya received Swachh SLFS Award, Pendurthi mandal Gorapalli bagged Swachha Gram Samakhya Award, Nadupur Zilla Parishad High School received Swachh Patashala Award, MVP Colony Rythu Bazaar won Swachh Rythu Bazaar Award, Lotus Wireless Technology bagged Swachh MSME Award, Tirumala Nagar Residential Colony won Swachh Colony Award.

In the district-level awards, Swachh Gram Panchayat Awards were presented to Pedapalem, Nagarapalem, Thatithuru, Gambheeram and Vemula Valasa, the Collector informed.

Further, Harendhira Prasad appreciated those involved in making the achievement possible and called for people’s cooperation in making Visakhapatnam plastic-free and No:1 development-wise.