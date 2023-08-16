Vizag celebrates I-Day with patriotic fervour

Visakhapatnam: A number of organisations, institutions and associations came together to celebrate the 77th Independence Day with great zeal and patriotic fervour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.



District in-charge and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini unfurled the national flag as a part of the 77th Independence Day celebrated at Police Barracks Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, the Minister read out the progress of the district on diverse fronts.

Later, she gave away merit awards to a number of employees from various departments and wings in recognition of their exemplary services rendered in their domain. Among others, Collector A Mallikarjuna, City Commissioner of Police C M Thrivikrama Varma and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma were present.

Marking the 77th Independence Day, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar took the salute and inspected a 50 men Armed Guard and platoons comprising naval personnel and DSC personnel at Visakhapatnam.

Joint Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone Roshini Aparanji Korati paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the presence of Vara Prasad Varma and senior officers of the zone. Speaking on the occasion, Roshini Aparanji Korati said the I-Day celebrations were in sync with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. She requested the participants to recall the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

At Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Executive Director (I/C) Visakh Refinery, HPCL V Ratanraj hoisted the tricolour and inspected a guard of honour from the Central Industrial Security Force of Visakh Refinery Unit led by Deputy Commandant, CISF Vinod Bist. Speaking about the economic scenario, Ratanraj said India is the fastest growing economy in the world and the goods and service tax is boosting the Indian economy. He stressed on the role of alternate fuels in meeting the world energy demand and added that energy efficiency is going to play a key role in developing countries like India. Chief general manager (HR) Kiran Kumar, among others took part in the programme that included presentation of appreciation awards to all cadres of CISF employees.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the day with a host of events. VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu highlighted the significance of the day and the progress made by the nation. VPA employees were felicitated with shields and certificates for their remarkable contributions made to the port.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt hoisted the national flag and took the salute accorded by the CISF Jawans at Ukkunagaram. Addressing the gathering, Atul Bhatt given the background of global and domestic steel demand, RINL is firmly on the path of recovery and during the period, RINL concentrated on re-orientation of strategies to optimise product mix and concentrate on niche markets and high-end value-added products.

Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) commemorated the I-Day with patriotic fervour. During this momentous occasion, Capt. Sudeep Bannerjee, Terminal Head, VCTPL hoisted the national flag. The event saw participation of the security team, who engaged in a parade. The VCTPL team along with their family members joined the celebrations.

About 800 personnel took part in the celebrations held at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in the presence of its C&MD Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd). He congratulated the employees for their concerted efforts towards the company’s growth.

At NTPC Simhadri Sadana Kreeda Maidan, Head of Project, Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior officials. The event was marked with rhythmic platoon performances by the CISF forces beaming with reverence for the nation. Power Excel and GGM meritorious awards were presented to the achievers for their outstanding contributions. GITAM president M Sribharath, Vice Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Pro Vice-Chancellors Y.Gowtham Rao, Jayasankar Variyar, B.Geetanjali and Registrar Gunasekharan, among others, hoisted the flag at the campus. Addressing the gathering, the institution’s president underlined the need to inculcate patriotic values and contribute to the development of society.





Participants at the Independence Day celebrations at VSEZ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday Independence Day celebrated by HPCL in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday




