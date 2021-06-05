Vizag celebrates World Environment Day

Visakhapatnam: Building awareness among people, planting saplings and taking up green initiatives marked the World Environment Day (WED) celebrated by various organisations and institutions in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Visiting the VIII ward on Saturday, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana called for combined efforts to conserve the environment and keep the environs clean. Later, she planted saplings at a park in Chinamushidiwada, marking the occasion.

GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari along with Deputy Mayor Jiyani Sridhar planted saplings at GVMC main building on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor laid emphasis on planting five trees before chopping off a tree. The Mayor stressed on combined efforts and exhorted individuals to own responsibility and conserve the environment.

Waltair division

Highlighting its commitment towards green initiatives, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway organised an awareness rally and a massive plantation programme in the railway localities, colonies and station areas. With the focus on the current year's theme 'Reimagine. Recreate.

Restore', the division celebrated the WED by taking up a massive plantation drive. About 850 saplings were planted on the occasion in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, ADRM Akshai Saxena and deputy CME Durga Prasad Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said, "The observation of World Environment Day makes all of us recall our commitment to nature and makes us responsible in preserving the environment. Let us join hands to improve our quality of life by conserving the environment."

As a part of the WED celebrations, Gangavaram Port Limited initiated a weeklong green belt development initiative at the port premises. Also, awareness programmes were organised for the staff along with a massive plantation drive to restore and recreate the green surroundings.

This apart, Gangavaram Port has taken up Miyawaki's method of plantation in one-acre of land and planted more than 5,000 saplings with different types of species. Apart from the plantation drive the teams also conducted pond cleaning and beach cleaning activities to create a pollution-free and sustainable environment.

ENC

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and all naval units located at Visakhapatnam and outlying units under ENC observed WED. The events spread across various stations witnessed proactive participation of all the naval personnel, their families and children, adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Over 2,600 saplings of different variations were planted on the occasion. Station Commander, Visakhapatnam Naval Area led the plantation drive at INS Circars. Similar plantation drives were conducted at INS Dega, Eksila, Naval Dockyard (V), among others.

In addition to plantation drives, lectures, painting, quiz and essay writing competitions for children were also conducted. Videos on various environmental issues were circulated to spread awareness through social media.