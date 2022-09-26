Vizag chosen as executive capital to facilitate North Andhra development

Visakhapatnam: There is a need to take the three capitals move strongly into the people, opined Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Sharing his views at a round-table conference here on Sunday, the Education Minister stressed the need for forming a committee to highlight the benefits of three capitals. "By involving people of all sections, representatives from associations, NGOs, community people and leaders, rallies have to be taken out in support of decentralisation," he said.

Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is in favour of developing Amaravati as the sole capital of the State as he is only concerned about the growth of just one particular community and 29 villages of Amaravati. "In order to develop North Andhra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aspired to make Vizag as the executive capital. But the Opposition is of the view that the proposal was made to loot lands in the district. If that was true, half of Vizag would have been owned by us already," the Minister said.

The three capitals move is beyond any selfish motives but the decision was taken keeping the view the demands of the local people for the development of North Andhra, he said. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath presided over the round-table meet. YSRCP leaders, professors and intellectuals participated. They said development is possible only through decentralisation.

Keeping the natural resources and connectivity in view, government whip Karanam Dharmasri said Vizag could be developed as a capital city with minimum investment. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar opined that if Amaravati has to be developed as sole capital, the government has to invest Rs.1 lakh crore for the same. "In order to realise the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chief Minister prefers decentralisation," the MLA said.

As a mark of extending support to the three capitals decision of the AP government, some participants recommended a rally from Arasavalli to Amaravati, while some suggested taking out a rally across North Andhra. "There is a need to halt the Padayatra initiated by Amaravati farmers as it hurts the sentiments of North Andhra people and their progress," they opined.

Former Vice-Chancellors and Professors of various universities underlined the need for decentralisation as it aids in developing the State on all fronts. "Also, Vizag should have a separate High Court bench. And only locals should be given a chance in major political and nominated posts," they said.

Deputy Chief Ministers B Mutyala Naidu and P Rajanna Dora, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, YSRCP district president M Srinivasa Rao, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, government employees' union leaders and trade union leaders attended the round-table meet.