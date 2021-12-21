Vizag girl to receive Global Child Prodigy Award

Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam News, Visakhapatnam Latest News, Visakhapatnam Today News, AP News, Andhra Pradesh: The city-based girl Sharanya Mudundi has been selected for the Global Child Prodigy Awards – 2022 in the art and culture category.

The award presentation ceremony will be held in Dubai February next. Sharanya is one of the top 100 child prodigies to receive the award. Of the thousands of applications received from 68 countries across the world, the 14-year-old has been selected for the top award. Earlier, Sharanya bagged Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award 2020.

Global Child Prodigy Awards is the world's first-ever child prodigies initiative that recognises, appreciates and rewards the top 100 child prodigies across the globe annually and celebrates young talent in various categories such as art and culture, scholastic, sports, innovation.

Sharanya has been invited for the award presentation ceremony along with her parents M Suryanarayana Raju and M Swati to Dubai.

The young vocal Carnatic musician had earlier represented India and won awards in International Children festivals of Art and Culture held at Greece, Bulgaria and Johannesburg. The class IX student of Delhi Public School, Anandapuram branch, gained a place in the India Book of Records, International Book of Records for her skills in the field of music, sports and academics.