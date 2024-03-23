Vizag has become a hub of drugs, alleges JSP

Visakhapatnam : Known to be a peaceful city, Visakhapatnam has now become a hub of ganja and capital of drugs, alleged Jana Sena Party leaders.

Speaking to media here on Friday, the JSP leaders said that only ganja was found extensively in Visakhapatnam till recently, but now drugs are arriving directly to Visakhapatnam from other countries in huge quantities.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC corporator P Murthy Yadav alleged that Visakhapatnam has been turned not only into a capital of ganja but also into the capital of an international drug centre.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders are involved in the drug business but misleading people by levelling allegations against the Opposition.

Murthy Yadav expressed concern that 25,000-kg of drugs arrived before the elections and there are chances of selling them all over the country in the coming days.

JSP Chodavaram constituency in-charge PVSN Raju demanded the Union government to launch an investigation, including tracing its origin and where it is getting transported. The JSP leaders alleged that the YSRCP is also involved in the Delhi liquor scam case.

They wondered why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not respond to the drug case so far. GVMC corporator B Vasantha Lakshmi and ward president Prasad were present.