Vizag is set to attract large scale IT industries

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath informed that Visakhapatnam is set to attract large scale IT and heavy industries through the forthcoming Global Investment Summit and Global Tech Summit. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Amarnath mentioned that the port city is competing with cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore in the IT sector. A number of IT giant companies are going to come up in Visakhapatnam next year, he informed.

Apart from national and international conferences to be held in Visakhapatnam from January to April, the IT Minister stated that Infosys would start its operations in one or two months. Also, Amazon would soon enter Visakhapatnam. HCL has already started its operations in Vizag, he added. IT incentives would be cleared along with MSME incentives in February next, the minister said.

Pulses Group CEO and summit co-convener Gedela Srinubabu said the summit is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17. Around 1,000 delegates and 10,000 participants are likely to attend the event from across the globe, he mentioned. In connection with the summit, Srinubabu stated that road shows were organised in Bhubaneswar, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Further, road shows would be conducted in cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, London, Dubai, Brussels, and New York. The summit would cover a range of technology-related topics and feature guest speakers from diverse backgrounds, he added.

Further, Srinubabu mentioned that the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) will represent at the summit to showcase and reward innovation in India. During the conference, organisers unveiled a three-minute video highlighting the significance of the summit and how it is elevating India's G20 Presidency by becoming a go-to-platform for tech entrepreneurial opportunities and showcasing Indian tech power to the world.