Vizag Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari distributes compensation to flood victims

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the compensation provided from the emergency relief fund to the flood victims of Cyclone Gulab, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari distributed Rs 1,000 to each family.

She along with ward corporator Sunita Satyanarayana distributed the compensation to 70 families in Ramakrishnapuram here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had alerted the district administration and advised to provide the necessary assistance to the families affected by the cyclone.

As part of precautionary measures, the Mayor said that several families were shifted to rehabilitation centres well in advance and arrangements such as drinking water and meals were made for them during their stay.

Further, Hari Venkata Kumari said that about 250 families were living in sheds in the colony and pucca houses would be provided to them.