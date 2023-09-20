Vizag Open for golf enthusiasts from today

Visakhapatnam: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, along with East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam launched a new event ‘Vizag Open’ which will be held at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) from September 20 to 23.

The TATA Steel PGTI explores new territory with the inaugural Vizag Open as the tour makes its debut in the state of Andhra Pradesh at the East Point Golf Club.

The tournament is supported by a number of partners, including VPR Builders and Devi Sea foods and Laurus Labs.

Speaking on the occasion, honorary secretary of EPGC MSN Raju said, “This is the first time that a PGTI tournament is taking place at EPGC. We assure the organisers and players that they will have a great experience playing at our naturally scenic and challenging course.”

The event would certainly put EPGC on the world golfing map and at the same time promote the tourism potential, hospitality and branding of Visakhapatnam, he added.

CEO, PGTI, Uttam Singh Mundy said this is in line with PGTI’s long-term objective of taking Indian professional golf to different parts of the country to promote the sport further.