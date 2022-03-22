Vizag railway station to promote cleanliness

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the CSR activity, Gangavaram Port has come forward to give Rs 25 lakh to Waltair Division for the promotion of cleanliness at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The CSR fund will be utilised for maintaining cleanliness procuring dustbins, decomposers and garbage collection units which will be placed at Visakhapatnam railway station and in railway colonies.

Chief Executive Officer of Gangavaram Port Limited N Sambasiva Rao presented a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy at his office in the presence of ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM appreciated the efforts made by Gangavaram Port Limited for taking initiative to provide funds under Corporate Social Responsibility for the public use.

Visakhapatnam railway station is the torchbearer for promotion of Swachh Bharat Mission and has initiated several measures for propagation of Swachhta among the public. The station bagged several awards like cleanest station in Indian Railways, Safaigiri Award, National Tourism award, etc for its commitment towards cleanliness and promotion of Swachh Bharat Mission.