Vizag will be transformed as a medical hub soon: CM

Visakhapatnam: With a mission to eradicate a host of diseases, including communicable ones, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that the state government would extend its support in implementing the novel model taken up under public private partnership mode.

Launching two companies at the park here on Thursday, the Chief Minister entrusted new responsibility to the AMTZ management, assuring that the state government would extend all its support to innovations.

The CM suggested use of drone technology to eradicate mosquito zones and thereby making AP and India mosquito-free. The CM exhorted the AMTZ officials to consider technology as a powerful tool to take the zone to the next level.

By incorporating technology, Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics, Naidu suggested that innovation in the healthcare sector could usher in a big breakthrough.

Observing that over 140 companies are functioning in AMTZ providing employment to over 6,000 people with an annual turnover of over Rs.10,000 crore, the CM pointed out that during Covid-19, about 20 states purchased the material manufactured at the park except the then Andhra Pradesh government.

The AMTZ will soon be transformed into a global hub and Visakhapatnam to be developed as a medical manufacturing hub, Naidu reiterated.

Later, Naidu held a review at Visakhapatnam Airport on infrastructure projects, involving officials concerned.

The CM directed the officials concerned to accelerate the project works and ensure that they get completed within the timelines. He suggested that the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam should connect Srikakulam Road.

Talking about the Metro Rail project, the CM told the officials to revoke the project. He told the officials to allot land for the new railway zone.