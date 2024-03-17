  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram: 1,220 cases disposed of at Mega Lok Adalat

Vizianagaram: 1,220 cases disposed of at Mega Lok Adalat
x

Judicial officers serving food to petitioners at Lok Adalat on Saturday

Highlights

Mega Lok Adalat was organised at Phool Bhagh court complex by district legal services authority here on Saturday.

Vizianagaram : Mega Lok Adalat was organised at Phool Bhagh court complex by district legal services authority here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, District principle judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi advised petitioners of both sides to solve petty issues in compromising mode and save time and money. Around 1,220 cases all over the district were disposed of during the Adalat. Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Salur, S.Kota, Kothavalasa courts also conducted the Adalat and settled petty issues and 6,450 people got justice from cases in the programme. Cases related to excise, revenue, electrical, water connections, medical departments and insurance related issues are settled in the Adalat Disitrict judicial officers have served food at lunch time which is organized by advocates here.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X