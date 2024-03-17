Live
Vizianagaram: 1,220 cases disposed of at Mega Lok Adalat
Vizianagaram : Mega Lok Adalat was organised at Phool Bhagh court complex by district legal services authority here on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, District principle judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi advised petitioners of both sides to solve petty issues in compromising mode and save time and money. Around 1,220 cases all over the district were disposed of during the Adalat. Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Salur, S.Kota, Kothavalasa courts also conducted the Adalat and settled petty issues and 6,450 people got justice from cases in the programme. Cases related to excise, revenue, electrical, water connections, medical departments and insurance related issues are settled in the Adalat Disitrict judicial officers have served food at lunch time which is organized by advocates here.