Vizianagaram: ‘Biovia tech playing vital role in pharma industry’

Vizianagaram : Prof D N Rao, vice-president of Centurion University (CU), stated that Biovia technology is playing a vital role in pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry.

On Wednesday, he addressed a workshop held at the university and said that the pharmaeuticals industry has manufactured the vaccines in a rapid way during the Covid pandemic by using the Biovia technology.

Across the globe, many companies are using the same method in their industries, he said. Chancellor Prof GSN Raju said that the newly developing Biovia method will lead the entire industry in future and it would change the entire face of the sector.

It helps a lot for the researchers and scientists to invent new medicines. NDRC regional manager Dr Bijay Kumar Sahu said that the Biovia software technology was a great invention to produce medicines without damaging the environment. Prof Prasanth Kumar said that the technology eases the production process and helps the industries to produce more in less time.