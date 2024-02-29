Vizianagaram: Farmers urged to adopt tech to increase output

Vizianagaram : Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana advised agriculture experts and academicians to encourage farmers to adopt new technologies and gain innovative ideas to get high yields of crops. The minister inaugurated a workshop titled ‘Smart Agriculture School’ for farmers at Centurion University (CU).

He said that the North Andhra is a region where the most of the population is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors and now it is the responsibility of agriculture experts and scientists to make farm sector a profitable profession. Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to agriculture, health and education sectors and strengthening them.

Prof D N Rao, vice-president of the university, said that their staff and academicians are there to sensitise the farmers to get more production by using less chemicals and fertilisers. The new methods will help farmers get more production at low cost.

Earlier, ministers Satyanarayana and MP B Chandrasekhar and others visited the stalls arranged with farm equipment.