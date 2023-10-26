Vizianagaram: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana reviews arrangements

Vizianagaram : Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana instructed the district administration to make extensive arrangements for the prestigious Pydithalli festival to be held on October 29, 30 and 31.

Along with Collector S Nagalakshmi and ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, the Minister reviewed the arrangements for the festival and told the municipal authorities to complete the road repair works and beautification works soon.

He also asked the officials to ensure sufficient supply of drinking water during the three days. Transco officials were instructed to be prepared to provide uninterrupted power supply.

The Minister and others have released the brochures and posters explaining the various programmes and events to be organised in connection with the festival at different venues. Mega musical night will be held at Ayodhya Maidan and flower show and pet show are likely to be organised at Music College.

Sports competitions in kabbadi and volleyball will also be conducted. Cultural programmes including dramas, Surabhi Natakaalu, Puli Veshalu, Karra Samu and others will be conducted at the fort.

The RTC has been asked to ply special busses for the festival. Police department is deploying additional force to control the law and order as thousands of people from other places will visit the fort city to take part in the festival.