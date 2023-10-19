Live
Vizianagaram: SITAM holds seminar on Bhavishya 2.0
Satya Institute of Technology and Management conducted a seminar on Bhavishya 2.0 here on Wednesday
Vizianagaram : Satya Institute of Technology and Management conducted a seminar on Bhavishya 2.0 here on Wednesday. Addressing the seminar, Reliance Retail Limited project lead Mubeena Shaik said that retail sector in India is providing huge job opportunities and career growth to aspirants.
In the unique initiative, undergrad students will get an offline certification in retail with stipend, based on the internship programme offered to the management and commerce undergrad students which gives them an exposure on how an organised retail store is managed.
Many students expressed their willingness to join the programme to horn their skills to prepare for the practical business world. Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, Director, SITAM encouraged students to learn and earn simultaneously and improve their skills by having practical exposure.
Principal Dr DV Ramamurthy, Dr S Varoodhini HOD, DMS, faculty and students were present.