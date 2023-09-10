Vizianagaram: SITAM to start drone training centre

Vizianagaram: Director of SITAM engineering college Dr M Sasibhushana Rao said that the institution is going to start drone training centre.

Drone Centre of Excellence in association with Innovation Centre for Drone Technologies (ICDT), Vizag will start the training.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between SK Venkata Satish, CEO and Dr ORM Rao, Senior Vice-President of ICDT and SITAM here on Saturday.

As per the agreement, ICDT will start the new ‘Drone Centre of Excellence’ at SITAM and will train students on drone technologies from manufacturing to its usage in different sectors including agriculture, land survey, oil& gas, mining, urban development, rural development, power, fire fighting, telecommunication, medical, forest management, industrial infrastructure development, archaeology, endowment application and waste management.

Venkata Satish said they will provide internship and DGCA certified training programmes in drone manufacturing, drone piloting and on the job practical real time projects training to the SITAM students in general and locals of Vizianagaram also.