Vizianagaram: SP inspects check-posts, polling stations

Vizianagaram : SPM Deepika on Saturday visited several check-posts and polling stations, reviewed the security measures there. She visited the inter-district check post set upat old Bobbil and observed how the staff were checking the vehicles coming from Parvathipuram Manyam district.

She instructed the police staff to not to allow any illegal activities and prevent the transportation of arrack and liquor. Cases should be booked on transportion of liquor and other sedatives.

She told them to observe each and every vehicle and if anything was found unusual, it should be checked thoroughly. Cash crossing the limit set by the EC and being carried without proper documents should be seized and cases booked.

Later, the SP visited Mettavalasa and Paradi polling stations and instructed the police to be vigilant in view of the elections. She instructed the police to take strict measures and not to allow others except voters into the polling booths at the time of voting. DSP of Bobbili P Srinivasa Rao, CI M Nageswara Rao and others accompanied the SP.