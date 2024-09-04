  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

VMRDA Commissioner pays field-level visit

VMRDA Commissioner pays field-level visit
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner KS Viswanathan inspected lands belonging to the...

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner KS Viswanathan inspected lands belonging to the organisation in Kothavalasa (Bheemili), Nidigattu, Kapuluppada, Paradesipalem and other villages along with the officials here on Tuesday.

He instructed the officials concerned to take measures to protect vacant lands by putting up fencing. The Commissioner mentioned the legal section staff to clear the court cases and other legal complications.

Later, he discussed with the local revenue officials on the possibilities of revival of the water body in Kapuluppada. Estate Officer Lakshmareddy, Chief Urban Planner Sanjay Ratnakumar, chief engineer V Bhavani Shankar, supervising engineer Balarama Raju, executive engineer Madhu and the staff participated in the field level visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick