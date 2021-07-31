VSP employees, union representatives stand strong to protect steel plant

Visakhapatnam: Notwithstanding the Left party leaders and union representatives' fight that continues for 169 days, the Centre is speeding up the process of 100 per cent disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Despite the prolonged protests against privatisation of VSP, the BJP-led NDA government made its stance clear on 100 per cent disinvestment of steel plant.

Recently, responding to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former CBI Joint Director (JD) V V Lakshminarayana, the Union government mentioned in its affidavit that the petitioner had a 'political motive' and that it's not eligible for hearing. This drew ire among the VSP protestors as they raised objections to the affidavit, mentioned that certain key points were not focussed in it which was against the rights of the employees. At a time when the Ukku stir is being taken to the national-level, union leaders allege the Centre is trying to provoke the VSP employees by being stubborn on its stance. Disappointed and outraged with the Union government's decision, the trade union leaders mentioned that their next course of action will play a crucial part. Seeking support from all the parties across the country, they intend to submit a memorandum to the parliament members of various parties.

In addition, the agitators are going to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 2 and 3, garnering support from hundreds of steel plant employees.

Apart from the political parties, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members are drawing support from cross section of people. "We want public 'property' to be under the reins of government. But the Union government is determined to hand it over to the private operators. In any circumstance, we are not going to allow it to happen. The government is showing the cause of losses for privatisation. We are ready to make VSP a profit-making entity. Or else we are ready to make sacrifices if the Centre goes ahead with its privatisation move," said J Ayodhya Ram, president of the recognised union of VSP.

With both the Centre and the VSP employees and union leaders bent upon their own agenda, the Ukku stir is expected to intensify nex.